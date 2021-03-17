HyperCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.02 or 1.00145025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00390787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00284414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00745233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,018.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.