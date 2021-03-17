HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $109,577.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00053949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00655195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034560 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

