HyperQuant (HQT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $50,004.52 and approximately $4,429.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00631305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024866 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034033 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

