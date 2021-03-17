Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Update

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 580.8 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Hyve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

