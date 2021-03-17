I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,016,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $8,551,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $7,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

IMAB traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,320. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

