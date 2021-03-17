I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $5,353.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.00405297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00032781 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.47 or 0.05084721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000093 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,753,244 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

