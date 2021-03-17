i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIIV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -870.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.