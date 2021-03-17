IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 10,172,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

