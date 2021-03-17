ICHI Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and approximately $42,355.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $10.73 or 0.00018494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,581,703 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

