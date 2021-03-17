iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Price Down 7%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price was down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 1,180,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,114,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

