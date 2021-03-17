ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. ICON has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $139.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 593,736,356 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

