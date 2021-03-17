Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,064.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $298,064.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

