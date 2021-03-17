IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

