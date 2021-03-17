Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

