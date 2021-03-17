Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.13. 1,046,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 613,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

