Idle Price Reaches $13.06 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Idle has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $572,115.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be purchased for $13.06 or 0.00022176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,226,939 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.