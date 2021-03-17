IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.86

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.86 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 45,406 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.86. The firm has a market cap of £323.00 million and a PE ratio of 242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get IDOX alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.