IFG Group (LON:IFP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $104.17

Shares of IFG Group plc (LON:IFP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.17 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 27.14 ($0.35). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 27.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 467,264 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.17. The firm has a market cap of £29.04 million and a P/E ratio of -30.61.

About IFG Group (LON:IFP)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

