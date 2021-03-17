IG Gold (IGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,325.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $347,325.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 561.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00462342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00144699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

