iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post sales of $688.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.39 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $780.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

