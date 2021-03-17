ILCOIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58,094.00 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $58,094.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006144 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,610,673,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,977,487 tokens. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

