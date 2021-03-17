Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $51,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $419.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
