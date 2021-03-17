Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 48,139 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $51,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $419.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.