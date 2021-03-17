IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Up 7.1%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 349,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 425,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Get IMAC alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.