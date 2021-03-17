ImageCoin (IMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $156,291.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $371,298.10 and approximately $156,291.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,987,568 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

