iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 3,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,946. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

