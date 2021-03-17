Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

