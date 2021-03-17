Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 692,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,274. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

