Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 490,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 692,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,274. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.87.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.