Incent (INCNT) Tops One Day Volume of $44.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00461855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00061533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00159507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00573274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.