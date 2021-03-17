Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 10,863 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $53,989.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 16,553 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $74,654.03.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $164,094.15.

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46.

On Friday, February 26th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $163,562.88.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,320. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

