Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Down 22.3% in February

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 11th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,693. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.