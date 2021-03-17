India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,813,327 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other India Globalization Capital news, CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,774,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

