Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.19

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.19 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.61), with a volume of 946,636 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.97. The company has a market cap of £905.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

