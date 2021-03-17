Indorse Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 215.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00643993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00024953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033815 BTC.

About Indorse Token

IND is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

