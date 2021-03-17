Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ:ITAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,725. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.