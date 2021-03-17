Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola Sells 3,927 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,117. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
