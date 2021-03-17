Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola Sells 3,927 Shares

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,117. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.