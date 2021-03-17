Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $4,214,748.90 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.