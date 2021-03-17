Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $4,214,748.90 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
INFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
