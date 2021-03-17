Infinitecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,275.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 663.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $1,275.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 1,017.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 138.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

