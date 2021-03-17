Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.85. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 93,056 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

