InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

