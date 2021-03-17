InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 241.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InflaRx by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.