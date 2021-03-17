InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 241.15% from the company’s previous close.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

