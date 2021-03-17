ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 8,336,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
