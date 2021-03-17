ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 8,336,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.