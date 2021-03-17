Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 852,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NGVT opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

