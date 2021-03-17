Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

INGR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.31. 4,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.40.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

