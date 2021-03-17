Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.05 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $11.17 or 0.00020105 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $175.05 million and $31.22 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00457608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00147684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00057216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00082021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00580918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

