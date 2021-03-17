INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 11th total of 447,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,747,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 8,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,811. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.