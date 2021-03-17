Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,337,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 1,835,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.9 days.

INGXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

