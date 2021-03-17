Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $1,017,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

