Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $192.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,137 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

