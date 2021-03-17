Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,791 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.67. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.